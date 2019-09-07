Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

We are contrasting Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 162 1.47 N/A 9.09 18.43 Biocept Inc. 1 5.25 N/A -7.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Biocept Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Biocept Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Risk and Volatility

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. Biocept Inc.’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Biocept Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Biocept Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Biocept Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 5 2.71 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$188.86 is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.21%. Competitively the average price target of Biocept Inc. is $3, which is potential 242.94% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Biocept Inc. looks more robust than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares and 12.6% of Biocept Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares. Comparatively, Biocept Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Biocept Inc.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats on 6 of the 10 factors Biocept Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.