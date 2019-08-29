Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Comparison side by side

Both Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 162 1.42 N/A 9.09 18.43 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 11.12 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s 1.86 beta is the reason why it is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and has 10.2 Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Organovo Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 5 2.71 Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.00% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings with average price target of $188.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Organovo Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 38.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57% Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had bullish trend while Organovo Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Organovo Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.