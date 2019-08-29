Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.50% 5.30% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings N/A 162 18.43 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.52 2.77

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings presently has a consensus target price of $188.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. The peers have a potential upside of 46.78%. The analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has weaker performance than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s peers have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Risk and Volatility

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s peers are 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s competitors beat Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.