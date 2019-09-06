Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 162 1.47 N/A 9.09 18.43 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.70 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Brainsway Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 5 2.71 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 9.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $188.86. Competitively the average target price of Brainsway Ltd. is $16, which is potential 54.29% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Brainsway Ltd. appears more favorable than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Brainsway Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had bullish trend while Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Brainsway Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.