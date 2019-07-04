Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) Position Held by Hahn Capital Management Llc; Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Position Increased by Delta Capital Management Llc

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 27,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 billion, up from 122,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 201,063 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL) by 74,893 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $8.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,963 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).