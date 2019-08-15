Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Stake Lifted by Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.46 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.59. About 225,393 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 38,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 75,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 494,628 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57,942 shares to 191,666 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,146 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,985 shares. Allstate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Endurant Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 44,869 shares. Mcrae Capital Management invested in 4.16% or 65,345 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Middleton & Ma reported 0.05% stake. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 18,713 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 22,247 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 321,419 are owned by Atlanta Mgmt L L C. 83,881 are owned by Speece Thorson Cap Group Incorporated. 118,703 are held by Pension Ser. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 7,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 22,372 shares to 33,293 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading LP has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 20,240 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 50,489 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0% or 27,301 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap invested in 0.46% or 870,764 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 43,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc owns 9,607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 7,504 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. State Street reported 1.69M shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, Indiana-based fund reported 274,229 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.28M shares.