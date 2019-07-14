Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Position by $339,416 as Shares Rose; Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Its Stake in Kirby (KEX) by $375,000 as Valuation Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 621,418 shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 789,956 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,994 shares to 281,925 shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,466 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former LabCorp Diagnostics CEO receives $2 million severance – Triad Business Journal” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LabCorp to buy Envigoâ€™s non-clinical research services in $485M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Labcorp gains a sell-side bull – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America beats by $0.03, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual reported 4,213 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 599,676 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 68,927 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cannell Peter B Inc reported 0.79% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jane Street Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,902 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 25 shares stake. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,551 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.66% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Swiss Bancorp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Strs Ohio has 23,168 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,995 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Condor Cap Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc accumulated 12,888 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC also sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kirby’s Marine Business Recovers, But Energy And Valuation Are Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping execs see momentum as IMO 2020 adopted, macro climate clears – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technology, clean energy policies on agenda at Marine Money confab – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Signs Agreement to Purchase the Marine Transportation Fleet of Cenac Marine Services, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,720 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 343 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Bessemer holds 0% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management Corp stated it has 3.74% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Amg National Retail Bank invested 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,741 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 42,068 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc holds 0.01% or 145,892 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 622 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.78M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $71.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).