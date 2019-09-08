Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Position Held by Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has Increased by $41.57 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 708,991 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 812.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 392,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82 million, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.93 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn steps up battle with Wynn Resorts; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Female Board Members in Post-Scandal Makeover; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, NEITHER COMPANY NOR KIM SINATRA MADE ANY PAYMENT; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts Rejected Her Normal Course Request for List of Beneficial Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts proxy fight involving its largest investor heads to a shareholder vote next week; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MADDOX TO REFOCUS VEGAS LAKE RESORT ON HIGH ROLLERS; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Steve Wynn, ex-wife settle legal battle; 14/05/2018 – After a bitter proxy battle from Wynn Resorts’ largest shareholder, the casino giant Monday announced more changes to its board of directors; 22/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWS SETTLEMENT TWO WEEKS AGO OF LONG-STANDING LITIGATION BETWEEN WYNN RESORTS AND UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 80,290 shares to 454,860 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,146 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 58,555 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 13,788 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability stated it has 2,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cypress Cap accumulated 3,759 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 12,374 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3,401 shares. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,392 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jennison Ltd reported 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 77,236 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Brown Advisory owns 52,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc reported 0.01% stake.

