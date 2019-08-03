Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Market Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Boosted Its Position; Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $25.67 Million as Valuation Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 264,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 604,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 974,649 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 551,934 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 shares valued at $540,407 were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 24,751 shares to 83,013 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,775 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 25.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).