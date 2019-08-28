Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Market Valuation Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Raised Position by $339,416; Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Stock Value Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Its Stake

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $162.99. About 158,190 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 141,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 697,742 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 556,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.46M market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 230,084 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

