Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Maintained by Endurant Capital Management Lp

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 2.58M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 674,275 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.15 million, down from 689,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 157,083 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 89,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,988 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 1 of Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Trial Met Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,936 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

