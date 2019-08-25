Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Holding; Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Share Value Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Boosted by $472,290 Its Holding

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 633,204 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 24,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.32M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 30,733 shares to 213,640 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,951 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.