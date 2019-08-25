Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Decreased Holding by $354,654 as Market Valuation Rose; Murphy Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Bank Of America (BAC) as Share Price Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 2,318 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 4,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 633,204 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,432 shares to 155,601 shares, valued at $29.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,380 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

