Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position Raised by Weybosset Research & Management Llc; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding by $3.85 Million as Market Value Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company's stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp analyzed 35,000 shares as the company's stock rose 9.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 652,547 shares traded or 134.04% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,994 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd invested 0.12% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 143,100 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 51,436 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited stated it has 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 400,585 shares. Da Davidson Co has 4,247 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Brookstone Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,773 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Chatham Capital Group Inc reported 13,514 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication owns 12,905 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 44,684 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 39,500 shares to 233,500 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 61,011 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 11,945 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 36 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 439,009 shares. 559,707 were reported by Cooke And Bieler L P. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.19% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.04% or 18,713 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Limited Liability reported 4,335 shares. State Bank has invested 1.37% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 21,671 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Intl Grp invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares valued at $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders on Tuesday, February 12.