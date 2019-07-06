Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding Upped by Triangle Securities Wealth Management; Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Stake by $8.56 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 135.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 112,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06 million, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 200,536 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 366,819 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kilroy Realty’s The Exchange on Sixteenth Earns LEED Platinum Certification – Business Wire” on November 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kilroy Realty Announces Dates for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) CEO John Kilroy on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2018. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Look At Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kilroy Realty, L.P. to Redeem All Outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,944 shares to 10,663 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 214,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.69 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.45M was sold by ROSE TYLER H.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 183,611 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prns reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 196,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 42,890 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.62% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 13,310 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd accumulated 12,216 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 8,855 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.55 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 108,113 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Company reported 0% stake. California-based Green Street Limited Company has invested 2.83% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 145,279 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pggm Invests invested in 293,396 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.07% stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 15,475 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 51,254 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.13% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 222,782 shares. Holderness Invests holds 0.35% or 4,752 shares in its portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 26,940 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Com has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 47,690 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested 0.66% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Torray accumulated 2,020 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.25% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 132,161 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC also sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares to 21,394 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).