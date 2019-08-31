Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding Upped by Triangle Securities Wealth Management; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Market Value Declined, Private Ocean Decreased Its Position by $1.58 Million

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 176,342 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 611,189 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.