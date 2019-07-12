Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.64 Million as Stock Rose; Commerce Bank Upped Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $1.05 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.95. About 472,292 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 22,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39 million, up from 501,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 3.37M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,732 shares to 362,510 shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 368,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,795 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,971 shares. 16,901 are owned by Argent Trust. Arrow holds 0.3% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 28,025 shares. 102,100 are held by Opus Management Inc. Creative Planning reported 175,990 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 60,670 shares stake. 33,387 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Heartland accumulated 145,857 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Williams Jones & Associate Llc holds 0.01% or 4,980 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 145,088 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 148,307 shares. Spectrum Management Grp has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 200 shares.

