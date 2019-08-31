Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Raised Holding; As Wex (WEX) Share Value Rose, Oakbrook Investments Has Cut Stake

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 455,287 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc. (WEX) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 4,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 166,927 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Boston And Mgmt Inc accumulated 23,101 shares. Franklin, California-based fund reported 516,219 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 404,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.13% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Interstate National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 117 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 168 shares. 37,968 were reported by Aviva Pcl. Guggenheim Cap invested in 0.03% or 27,565 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,295 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt accumulated 21,992 shares. Orrstown Fin holds 4,504 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hallmark Cap stated it has 1.7% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,520 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The New York-based Bluemountain Limited has invested 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 47,825 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 584,446 shares. First Manhattan holds 3,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr has 100 shares. 2,792 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 11,167 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1,427 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cwm holds 10 shares. 127,287 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Hires New Managing Director in Latin America – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.