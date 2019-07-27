Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position; Hbk Sorce Advisory Continues to Hold Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 10,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Mgmt stated it has 3,074 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Seizert Prns Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 5,135 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 3,691 shares. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.33% or 10,355 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 704 shares. Finance Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 3,905 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 25,485 shares. 68,306 are owned by Braun Stacey Associate. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 1.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 124,708 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). King Luther Management invested in 0.02% or 11,834 shares. Brookstone Capital has 4,425 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas stated it has 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 61,236 shares to 139,794 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 52,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,411 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Counsel owns 13,045 shares. Allen Ltd Co owns 6,929 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.12% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 625,117 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 22,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,327 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 52,234 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 23,601 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Patten Grp reported 1,528 shares. Profund owns 3,401 shares. Pggm reported 0.23% stake. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 2,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 530,342 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability holds 1,465 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Gru Inc Inc invested in 3.53% or 83,881 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares to 3,259 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,068 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).