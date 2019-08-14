Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Its Holding by $2.57 Million; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding Has Upped by Symons Capital Management Inc

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 1.29 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 444,314 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares to 166,711 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru owns 61,910 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,200 shares. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 2,431 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 49,833 shares. Birinyi stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 3,424 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Golub Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.03% or 11,955 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.18% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 21,710 are held by Regions Finance Corp. Tru Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.05% or 2,472 shares. M&T Bank Corporation owns 88,777 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 499,661 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. 29 shares valued at $2,283 were bought by McAvoy John on Thursday, February 28. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. 7 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $551 on Thursday, February 28. Shares for $4,654 were bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, March 31. $2,046 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D.

