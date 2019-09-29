Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $400,072; Maplelane Capital Trimmed Twitter (TWTR) Stake by $9.01 Million as Share Value Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 265,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09M, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 10.47M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 2,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 60,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53M, up from 58,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 453,570 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 163,500 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $135.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 103.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21,586 shares to 19,399 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

