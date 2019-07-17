Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Trimmed Stake by $354,654 as Stock Rose; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 3,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $16.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1993.36. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,318 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 4,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.73. About 358,046 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,368 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $846.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 15,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,640 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

