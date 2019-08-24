Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Bank Of The West Has Lifted Its Stake by $427,728 as Share Value Rose; Renaissance Group Decreased Check Point Software Technol G (CHKP) Position by $649,404; Valuation Declined

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technol G (CHKP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 5,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 151,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, down from 156,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Technol G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 719,952 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 27,171 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 24,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89 million for 20.86 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.