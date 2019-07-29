Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Stock Price Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Position; Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake Maintained by Aqr Capital Management Llc

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 77.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 21,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,847 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 27,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 277,911 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.29% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Earnest Limited Com holds 108,759 shares. 3,900 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Lc. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,300 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. 99,213 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Weiss Multi invested in 0.03% or 8,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 33 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 68,425 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,224 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 39,078 are held by Meritage Management. Moreover, Logan Management Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 44,209 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 9,153 shares to 7,266 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,994 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586 on Tuesday, February 12.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 10,261 shares to 272,153 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 6,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 4,557 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 0.24% or 321,419 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 10,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 4,014 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 1,546 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Management has invested 2.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 0.66% or 94,819 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 61,011 shares.