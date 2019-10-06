Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Shares Declined, Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 135.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, up from 5,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.61 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 4,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 496,435 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 532 shares to 2,095 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,622 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Company Dc stated it has 4,740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Howe And Rusling holds 2,438 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 3,165 shares. 5,425 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc. Ls Advisors stated it has 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 52,442 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,144 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Tru Co holds 5,510 shares. Wright Invsts Inc reported 7,545 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,884 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.03% or 6,835 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Capital Inv Limited Liability Company reported 227,090 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 74,012 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 4,780 shares stake. Invesco Limited has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 529,264 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc has invested 0.67% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 25 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 24,603 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 22,706 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 87,908 shares. Carderock Cap Management invested in 1.7% or 26,040 shares. American Intll Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 49,392 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,048 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 2,298 shares.