Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Upped Position by $10.56 Million; Alphaone Investment Services Trimmed Its Holding in Banner (BANR) by $664,362 as Valuation Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 61,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 346,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.98 million, up from 285,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $172.08. About 1.04M shares traded or 67.16% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 12,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 17,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, down from 29,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 167,955 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Covance Unveils New R&D Center in Shanghai – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Banner Corp. (BANR) Reports Acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.64M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

