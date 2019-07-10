Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $344,128; Knott David M Holds Stake in Lkq (LKQ)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,286 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 58,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 600,263 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 1.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,300 shares. Moreover, Harber Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.83% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.23% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 146,573 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. State Street Corp reported 13.44 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 13,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C holds 0.01% or 62,100 shares. 381,008 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 16,600 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Invesco accumulated 5.28 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 41,940 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cna Corp holds 100,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LabCorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Labcorp gains a sell-side bull – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. The insider BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.