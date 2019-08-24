Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Market Value Rose While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Boosted Its Position; Masco (MAS) Holder Exane Derivatives Has Cut Stake by $29.33 Million as Stock Rose

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.61M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 60,286 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 58,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 122 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 15,044 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.51% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 44,869 are owned by Endurant Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 5,020 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 1,445 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). World Asset owns 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 6,310 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 10,469 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsr Capital Ltd Com holds 20,864 shares. James Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Company accumulated 1,531 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 186,168 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 918 shares. Shelton holds 3,657 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Broadview Limited Liability Company reported 1.51% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 953 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 341,000 shares. 30.66 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 169,100 shares. Moreover, Reinhart Ptnrs has 1.81% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 46,845 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com owns 1.08 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lci Industries by 521 shares to 1,079 shares, valued at $82.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Msci Brazil (EWZ) by 31,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Medical.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.84 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.