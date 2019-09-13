Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Its Position; Rock Point Advisors Lowered Owens Corning (OC) Position by $400,084; Share Price Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 81,068 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 87,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 1.62 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 61,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 346,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.98 million, up from 285,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $172.17. About 363,595 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). American Gp has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Prudential Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 356,777 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 9,137 shares. Daiwa Group owns 133,650 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.88% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,227 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 64,844 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 110,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb invested in 631 shares. 3.80M were accumulated by Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Ltd. Natixis stated it has 130,873 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.05% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 17,408 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 21,488 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.58 million for 10.04 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares to 434,485 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.