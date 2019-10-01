La Z Boy (LZB) Stock Price Declined While Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Capital Planning Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $674,900 as Stock Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 23,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 94.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The hedge fund held 800 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 320,369 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.84 million for 15.27 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

