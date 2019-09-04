La-Z-Boy (LZB) Reaches $30.62 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Analysts

The stock of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 106,552 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.40B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $29.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LZB worth $69.80 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 2.79% above currents $75.88 stock price. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northcoast upgraded the shares of GNRC in report on Friday, May 3 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 1 to “Outperform”. See Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida, lifting Generac, Home Depot, Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 727,894 shares. 5,004 are held by Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated. 548,000 are owned by Fil Ltd. Smith Asset Management Gru L P holds 0.02% or 12,606 shares. 6,886 are held by Proshare Limited Co. Capital Invsts holds 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 220,000 shares. 63,713 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 761,700 shares. 12,100 are held by Broadview Advsrs Ltd. Redwood Investments Lc owns 362,597 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Canandaigua National Bank & holds 0.05% or 5,071 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.99M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Global has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 200,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 8,516 shares.

The stock increased 2.83% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 414,759 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “La-Z-Boy Announces Moves to Optimize Supply Chain – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Just In: La-Z-Boy Stock Upgraded – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.08 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.