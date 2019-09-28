La Z Boy (LZB) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; Brown Advisory Maintains Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 102,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 572,572 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.83M, up from 470,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 3.13M shares traded or 36.45% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 20,894 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641,000, down from 37,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 256,292 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,614 activity.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 6,007 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,625 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 89,397 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 769,434 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 71,045 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 14,362 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.28% or 4.67M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 523,963 shares. Foster And Motley holds 49,680 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 386,605 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,967 shares. Teton Advsr Inc holds 14,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 36,725 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 2.35 million shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.01% or 5,854 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17,278 shares to 50,774 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 90,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 7,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coatue Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Brinker Cap holds 0.02% or 21,929 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 110,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 44,432 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Company accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Qs Investors owns 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 12,234 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 10,441 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 15,884 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) or 11,018 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,022 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsr Inc has 0.12% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 41,000 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.89% or 410,859 shares.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.65 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

