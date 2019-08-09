La-Z-Boy (LZB) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Mckesson Has 1.03 Sentiment

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. LZB’s profit would be $15.51 million giving it 24.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s analysts see -48.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 244,594 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Mckesson Corp (MCK) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 294 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 286 decreased and sold their stakes in Mckesson Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 161.85 million shares, down from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mckesson Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 236 Increased: 221 New Position: 73.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.00 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 45.68 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 13.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation for 411,655 shares.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 22.31 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. La-Z-Boy Inc has $38 highest and $3500 lowest target. $35’s average target is 8.97% above currents $32.12 stock price. La-Z-Boy Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Sidoti. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Sidoti. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of LZB in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.