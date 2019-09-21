La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

As Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy Incorporated 32 0.85 N/A 1.45 22.77 The Lovesac Company 28 1.54 N/A -4.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of La-Z-Boy Incorporated and The Lovesac Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0.00% 10.6% 6.7% The Lovesac Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, The Lovesac Company which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. The Lovesac Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to La-Z-Boy Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered La-Z-Boy Incorporated and The Lovesac Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 The Lovesac Company 0 0 5 3.00

$35 is La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.29%. Competitively The Lovesac Company has a consensus target price of $35.2, with potential upside of 70.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Lovesac Company looks more robust than La-Z-Boy Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La-Z-Boy Incorporated and The Lovesac Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 64.9%. 1.7% are La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 28.3% of The Lovesac Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La-Z-Boy Incorporated 2.49% 5.23% -0.51% 12.63% 8.34% 19.05% The Lovesac Company -8.73% -31.52% -47.97% -8.06% 7.2% -6.54%

For the past year La-Z-Boy Incorporated has 19.05% stronger performance while The Lovesac Company has -6.54% weaker performance.

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors The Lovesac Company.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods/wood furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 557 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 527 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.