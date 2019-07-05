La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Since La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy Incorporated 32 0.85 N/A 2.05 16.37 Sleep Number Corporation 39 0.80 N/A 2.14 15.97

Demonstrates La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Sleep Number Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sleep Number Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than La-Z-Boy Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Sleep Number Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Sleep Number Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0.00% 16% 10.3% Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -96.1% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that La-Z-Boy Incorporated is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sleep Number Corporation has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sleep Number Corporation are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. La-Z-Boy Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Sleep Number Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 10.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Sleep Number Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Sleep Number Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La-Z-Boy Incorporated -0.95% -2.5% 10.15% 16.02% 13.09% 21% Sleep Number Corporation -0.06% -29% -4.55% -13.03% 20.74% 7.88%

For the past year La-Z-Boy Incorporated has stronger performance than Sleep Number Corporation

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Sleep Number Corporation.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods/wood furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 557 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 527 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.