La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

This is a contrast between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 13.42 N/A -6.84 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 188.17%. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 193.04% and its average price target is $8. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.