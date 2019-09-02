La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.43 N/A -6.84 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $25.33, with potential upside of 164.68%. Competitively the consensus target price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 3,132.92% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 20.4% respectively. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.