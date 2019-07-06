La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.05 N/A -6.84 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 2.70 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Soligenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Soligenix Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Soligenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 89.78% and an $18.2 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Soligenix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.