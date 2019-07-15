La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

We are contrasting La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.35 N/A -6.84 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.22 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. In other hand, REGENXBIO Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, REGENXBIO Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and REGENXBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 129.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.8% respectively. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.