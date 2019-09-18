La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 16.57 N/A -6.84 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 427.82 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Prothena Corporation plc on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Prothena Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 84.50% at a $20 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 92.7% respectively. 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.