La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 15.22M -6.84 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 152,657,973.92% -337.5% -80.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,275,254,405.56% -84% -64.7%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 117.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 60.5%. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.