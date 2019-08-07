La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.75 N/A -6.84 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.87 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 203.35% at a $25.33 average price target. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, with potential upside of 42.37%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Competitively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.