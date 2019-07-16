La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Since La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.66 N/A -6.84 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.71 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Novan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 139.03% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average target price of $21.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.6% respectively. Insiders held 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 35.49% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.