La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

This is a contrast between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 16.69 N/A -6.84 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 56.64 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 83.15% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.