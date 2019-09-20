La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.38 N/A -6.84 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 98.81% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average price target of $20. On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 43.76% and its average price target is $16. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 85.4% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.