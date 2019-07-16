La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.35 N/A -6.84 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.32 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. In other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jaguar Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 129.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was more bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.