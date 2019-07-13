La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

This is a contrast between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.72 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, with potential upside of 89.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.5% respectively. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 16.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.