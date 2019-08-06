La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.94 N/A -6.84 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.98 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The upside potential is 198.70% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average target price of $25.33. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 84.01% and its average target price is $69.17. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.