La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

We are comparing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.59 N/A -6.84 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 96.08% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.