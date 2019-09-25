La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

As Biotechnology companies, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.52 N/A -6.84 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.74 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Curis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Curis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Curis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 110.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 24.7%. 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Curis Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.